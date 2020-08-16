AIRINGTON, Joyce Marilyne, 89, of Richmond, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Dorothy Fritot; her husband of 67 years, Harold Lloyd Airington "Hal"; and her daughter, Deborah Airington Lenker. Joyce is survived by three children, Karen Airington Bishop (Barry), Russ Airington (Cindy), Jim Airington (Beth); and son-in-law, David Lenker; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joyce was born in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, on May 3, 1931, and was a military brat during her formative years. She lived all over the U.S. as well as Asia while her father was climbing the ranks in the U.S. Army. Joyce and Hal met in South Carolina and married on June 6, 1950. Joyce supported Hal during his long and stellar career with Georgia-Pacific Corp. While he was climbing the corporate ladder at G-P, they moved up and down the Eastern Seaboard, eventually settling in Atlanta, which is where they were when Hal retired. Joyce reluctantly played her role as corporate wife with irreverence and humor. She was well known as a lady who did not suffer fools gladly. Her acerbic sense of humor endeared her to everyone she met. After Hal retired, they moved to Grenelefe, in central Florida, where they made many friends. For many years, they hosted the entire Airington clan for Christmas at Grenelefe, making memories to be forever cherished. Joyce and Hal travelled all over the world on business and pleasure trips, and in later years included their children and grandchildren on their adventures. After 13 years at Grenelefe, Joyce and Hal became snowbirds by buying a house in Kilmarnock on the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. This gave them a change of scenery by summering in Virginia and wintering in Florida. They enjoyed their time at West Bay, and hosting family get-togethers, there and on Hal's boat. Joyce and Hal moved to Cedarfield in Richmond in 2014, where they were warmly welcomed by residents and staff alike. Both Joyce and Hal were a fixture in the Cedarfield community, and Joyce was comforted by that community when Hal passed away in 2017. Joyce was well known for patrolling the halls at Cedarfield, visiting and checking up on all the other residents. She certainly never met a stranger! Besides her family, Joyce loved playing bridge, tennis and golf. She liked hot dogs, fried chicken, mince meat pies, Chardonnay and "Life is Good" tee shirts. She didn't really love flamingos, but she had a large collection of them. As we say goodbye, we want to thank the incredible nurses and staff at Cedarfield and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of our parents. A private graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Hollywood Cemetery. For those that are not in attendance a live stream will be available at www.blileys.com, where online condolences also may be made to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org, the Cedarfield Employee Christmas Fund, at 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Henrico, Va. 23233 or the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at heartlandhospicefund.org.