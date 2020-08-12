ALEXANDER, CATHERINE

ALEXANDER, Catherine Robinson, 88, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alexander Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted son, John Alexander Jr. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11: a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at March Funeral Home, where live streaming will available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

