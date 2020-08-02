ALEXANDER, Jean

ALEXANDER, Mrs. Jean Alma Carter, 83, departed her life on July 27, 2020, at her home with close family and friends by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Marion Jones Carter; brothers, Herman Carter Jr. and Gilbert Carter Sr.; and husband, James H. Alexander. A native of Richmond, Virginia, Mrs. Alexander received her Christian training at Fifth Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Armstrong High School, a graduate of Virginia Union University and New York University. At Virginia Union, she was initiated into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Eta Chapter in 1955. Mrs. Alexander served as principal in the Norfolk Public School System. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughter, Jamean Alexander; three sisters-in-law, Joyce Carter, Jewelle Alexander and Maude Adams; goddaughter and niece, Ridgely Minter; six nieces, three nephews; devoted friends, Ruth Jarvis and Ernestine Swain; and a host of loving relatives, colleagues and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Riddick Funeral Service, 1225 Norview Avenue, Norfolk, Va. Live streaming will begin at 11 a.m. on August 3, at www.riddickfuneralservices.com. Interment will occur in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: In Memory of Mrs. Jean Alexander, Virginia Union University, Division of International Advancement, 1500 North Lombardy Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…