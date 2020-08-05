ALFORD, LIONEL

ALFORD, Lionel, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joan Alford; two daughters, Joanna Bryce (Larry) and Robin Harris; one son, Jeffery Harris (Wanda); a host of grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, among them Sheree, Chiffon, Zena and Levern Alford; and cousins; one brother-in-law, Raymond Hall; and other relatives and friends. He was a member of the Astoria Beneficial Club. Memorial services will be held Thursday, 3:30 p.m., at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LIONEL ALFORD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.