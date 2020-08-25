ALLEN, Alice Gertrude, 97, of Crozier, Va., gained her wings and went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Alice Allen; grandson, Darren Dalton; seven brothers, five sisters and one foster brother. She leaves to cherish her memory loving daughter, Patricia Dalton; great-granddaughter, Ellen Dalton McCall (Alisha); granddaughter-in-law, Sharon Dalton Nesmith; great-grandson, Lamont Nesmith; great-great granddaughter, Dream Nesmith; nieces, Brenda Brown (John) and Goldie Malloy (Eulace); nephews, Joseph Allen and Cecil Allen (Kathleen); devoted great-niece, Diane Turner (John); devoted godson, Francis Tucker; devoted goddaughter, Daisy Gordon; and a host of other family and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church, Crozier, Va. Pastor Frank Lomax III officiating. Interment church cemetery.
