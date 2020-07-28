ALLEN, Alma Seay, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George Robert Allen. She is survived by her children, Stuart Allen, Linda Hobson (Billy), Larry Allen (Jane) and Gail Payne (Bruce); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Broaddus Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
