ALLEN, Carol A., departed this life September 7, 2020. She is survived by her son, Deron Page (Terri); daughter, Kim Davis (Carl); four grandchildren, Toshera Friend-Kimble (Brandon), Deron Page II, Deon Hawkins and Danielle Page; two great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.