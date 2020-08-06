ALLEN, VERNON JR.

ALLEN, Vernon Howard Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, June and Vernon Allen Sr.; and sons, Paul Allen and Mark Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Allen; daughter, Karen Chenault; brother, Clarence Allen (Pam); sister, June Williams; four grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Vernon was known as a housepainter in the Richmond area for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, and in his later years, an exceptional artist. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on August 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, on August 10, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Vernon Allen, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 9
Visitation
Sunday, August 9, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 9
Visitation
Sunday, August 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 10
Graveside Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.