ALSTON, GENEVA

ALSTON, Pastor Geneva, 71, of Highland Springs, departed this life on August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, David Alston; and sister, Delores Alston. She is survived by her mother, Clara Alston; two daughters, Chaunda Williams and Cynthia Conway; two sisters, Lucille Cephas (Joseph) and Dorothy Jones; four grandchildren, KiaLynn, Mia, Micah and MaKiah; one great-granddaughter, Rah'Jah; devoted armor-bearer, Sheila Marshall; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a Homegoing Celebration will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Interment Highland Springs Community Cemetery.View online memorial
