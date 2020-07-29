ALVIS, Harold Benjamin (Poppa, Oompa Loompa), 77, of Oilville, went to be with the Lord alongside one of his best friends, Rudy Holder, while fishing on July 24, 2020. His parents, Orval and Frances Alvis, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Jean Alvis; children, Benjie Alvis (Jeanne), Dawn Engel (Todd); grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Lawson (Kyle), Brooke Pearce (Scott), Brent Alvis (Dori Henley), Sydney Alvis (Nick Drooker), Madison Engel (Chase Lewis); siblings, Ann James, Brenda Eddleton and Keith Alvis (Janice). After high school, Harold served in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he went to work in the construction industry spending most of his career at JK Timmons and finally retiring from KP Glass in 2008. Harold cherished his family and friends and always kept the value of life in perspective. He loved nature and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors. He taught us not to sweat the small stuff, to enjoy the simple things in life and to stand by what you believe in. He touched the lives of every person who was fortunate to know him and he will be deeply missed. Visitation and services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at noon. Family and friends are invited to continue the celebration of Harold's life at the Pig Palace, 1204 Broad Street Road, Oilville, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Harold can be made to Children's Hospital, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
