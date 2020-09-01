AMOS, Ruby R., 101, longing to rejoin departed family members, passed peacefully from this life on August 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Ruby was born the third of 10 children to Stanley Tyler Richmond and Nettie Josephine Keeton on August 4, 1919, in Crozier, Virginia. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, former Goochland County Sheriff John W. Amos; her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are her brother, Stanley T. Richmond Jr.; and her sister, Lila R. Baker; sons, John "Rudy" Amos (Judy), William "Bill" Amos (Linda), Robert "Bob" Amos (Betty), Emmett "Mickey" Amos (Pam) and Everett "Buddy" Amos. Ruby is also survived by 18 grandchildren and a growing number of great-grandchildren. She and her husband were foster parents to a number of children over the years and raised two foster boys, Earl and Joe Austin, to adulthood. She was a constant support to her husband during the 42 years he served Goochland County as deputy and sheriff. Ruby was involved for many years in service to her community, including 10 years on the Board of Trustees of the Pamunkey Regional Library. She delighted in sewing for people and in producing handmade crafts. She enjoyed her family and spent many hours working on her genealogy and family history. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, where her services will immediately follow. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Centerville Rescue Squad in lieu of flowers.