ANDERSON, Beverly Mickens "BeBe," entered into eternal peace on September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Landonia Mickens; three sisters, Adele Johnson, Landonia Shelton and Jane Woolfolk; two brothers, Jack Mickens and Edmond Mickens Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Angela Meekins; son-in-law, Walton Meekins; granddaughter, MiKayla Meekins; two sisters, Elaine Mickens and Sarah Anderson; brothers-in-law, Douglas Anderson and Raymond Shelton Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The viwing will be held at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, Ashland, Va., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services will be held at Providence Baptist Church, Ashland, Va., on Monday, September 14, at 12 noon. Attendance restricted to family and invited guests only. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. www.hwdabney.com