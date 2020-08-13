ANDERSON, Clarence Melvin, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. He was born in Short Pump (Henrico, Virginia), to Estes and Ena Taylor Anderson on New Year's Day 1928. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he returned home to the family's sawmill business. A career tractor-trailer driver, he was employed by U-Drive-It, Inc. (for Sears, Roebuck & Co.) and then Safeway, Inc. from which he retired in 1990. In retirement, he volunteered for the Red Cross. He leaves this world beloved by his family: a faithful wife of 70 years, Shelia Hayden Anderson; children, Carl (Ruby) Anderson, Priscilla (James) Hooker, Cookie Armwood; grandchildren, Kevin (Angela) Anderson, Lafonda (Cameron, CJ) Bobbitt, Ena (JT) Logan and their daughter, Eebie; his oldest sister, Priscilla Davis; and youngest brother, John (Bernice) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Anderson, Bertha Nicholas, Vivian Taylor, Audrey (David) Winston. Predeceased by his sister, Leatrice Davis; and brother, Oscar Anderson; he is also survived by his siblings' daughters, Maria Davis (passed August 7, 2020), Esther Snead, Ruthie Davis, Denise Jones and Saundra Davis; a host of other nieces, nephews and lots of cousins and friends. Many thanks to Ms. Krystle Bruce, who lovingly provided care to him at home. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where a walk-through viewing will be held Friday, August 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, August 15, at Abner Baptist Church, 15143 Abner Church Rd., Glen Allen. Due to social distancing and safety protocols, including limited capacity, live streaming will be available at www.abnerbaptistchurch.org/livestreaming, but feel free to join the family for the interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens, immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Estes and Ena Anderson Scholarship Fund in care of Abner Baptist Church.View online memorial
