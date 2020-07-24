ANDERSON, Mrs. Doris Marie "Meo" Harris, 56, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Peyton Harris Sr. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Anderson; two daughters, Kiana and Krystal Harris; two granddaughters, Olivia and Kayla; mother, Rosa Morris (Lester); two brothers, George Harris (DeeDee) and Peyton Harris Jr. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020.View online memorial
