ANDERSON, Myrtis Smith "Susie," 82, of Hopewell, Va., passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Anderson; son, Mark Anderson (Katie); daughter, Lisa Huff; sister, Peggy Booth (John); and grandchildren, Sara Jane and Claire Anderson and Kate Grime. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Scott Anderson. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Chester, Va., at a later date.View online memorial
