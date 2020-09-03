ANDERSON, RICHARD SR.

ANDERSON, Richard Mason Sr. On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Richard Mason Anderson Sr., proud father of seven children, passed away at the age of 74. Richard was born in 1946 in Rutherfordton, N.C., to Frederick Randolph (Dubb) and Eugenia (Meeler) Anderson. His accomplishments included achieving the highest rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina after serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Duke Power and then for Appalachian Power Company. After marrying, he and Jeannine Anderson raised seven children in Roanoke, Va., where Richard was active coaching the sports teams of many of his children, singing in the Appalachian Power Company chorus and instilling a deep and abiding love for good music and corny jokes in his kids. Richard could find something to talk about with anyone, and this trait was most evident at Brookdale West End, where he resided for the last eight years of his life. With his characteristic wit that did not dull with age or time, he was quick to deploy a pun if he could find one. He loved sports of all kinds but especially UNC basketball. It was not confirmed by the nurses at the hospital, but he might have bled Carolina blue. Above all else, Richard was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Frederick (Dubb); his mother, Eugenia (Meeler); and his older brother, Fred. He is survived by his children, Richard Anderson of Reston, Va., Karen Singleton of Washington, D.C., Rachel Neu (Shawn) of Salem, Va., Matthew Anderson, Natalie Weichel of Austin, Texas, Elaine Clancey (Matthew) of Harrisonburg, Va. and Beverly Anderson of Austin, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Meghan, Hannah, Ian, Amara, Bronwyn, Grant, Nora, Nayla, Yasma and Alexander. He is missed dearly by his companion of eight years, Peggy Ford. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an immediate gathering. Richard will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial in his hometown, Rutherfordton, N.C., will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (www.nmcrs.org) or First United Methodist Church (www.fumcrutherfordton.org). Richard's family would like to offer a special thanks to the frontline healthcare workers at Henrico Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va., where Richard spent the last days of his life. The efforts and sacrifices of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other staff during the COVID-19 pandemic are appreciated beyond measure.