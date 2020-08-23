ANDERSON, Sterling Price Jr., born March 11, 1930, completed his earthly journey August 13, 2020. He was born and raised in South Hill, Virginia and was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Price Anderson Sr.; his mother, Pauline Sneed Thomas; and his brother, James Augustus Anderson. He is survived by his two sons, Julian Meade Ruffin Anderson and Thomas Bruce Anderson, along with their families; including granddaughter, Juliana Moore; and grandsons, Michael Ferguson, Lucas Anderson and Julian Anderson. Sterling attended Virginia Episcopal School and Hampton Sydney College and retired from a long career with Suntrust. He was a true Virginia gentleman, with a dry British sense of humor. He loved Virginia history, and especially the history of Mecklenburg County, where he was instrumental in preserving Prestwould Plantation in Mecklenburg. He also had a fascination with Johnson chairs, which he collected and were made in Mecklenburg County. This love of history led him to complete detailed historical research and he wrote many articles for publication and to share with friends. He was also influential in organizing the Hanover County Historical Society. His interests, outside of history, were varied. A lover of dogs, he shared his later years with a number of rescued Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. His mornings were spent with friends, sipping coffee in one of the Cary Street coffee shops, returning in the afternoon for more conversation and to work on the New York Times crossword puzzle. He was very fond of coconut cake and he had the chance to enjoy trips abroad to England, Ireland and Scotland. A lover of peaty Scotch, a sip after dinner often completed the day. He will be greatly missed. Internment and ceremony will be held at Immanuel Episcopal Church in Old Church at a date to be determined. Donations in Sterling's memory may be made to the Hanover County Historical Society, Hanover County Historical Society, Inc, P.O. Box 91, Hanover, Virginia 23069. Online condolences may be left at
