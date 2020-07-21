ANGELL, Burrel Dean, LTC. (Ret. U.S. Army), passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A native of North Carolina, Dean lived in Petersburg, Va., for almost 50 years. Dean was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady Land Grace, M. Angell of Mocksville, N.C.; and a brother, Donald G. Angell of Asheville, N.C. He was born in Mocksville, N.C. and graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School, Winston Salem, N.C. in 1947. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University, Raleigh N.C. in 1952. After successful completion of college and the ROTC program, Dean was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. LTC Angell served in the Infantry and later in the Quartermaster Corps. He retired after 22 years of service to our great country. His many awards and decorations include the Bronze Star for service, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. LTC Angell served his country in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. In addition, he and his family lived in Japan, Germany, France, Memphis, Tenn., San Francisco, Calif. and Ft. Lee /Petersburg, Va. After retiring from the military, he worked at Petersburg General Hospital (SRMC). LTC. Angell was a member of Rotary International for over 41 years, where he served as District Governor of Rotary District 7600 (1999-2000). After his 41 years of perfect attendance, Rotary International awarded Dean the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also a member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), The Country Club of Petersburg, St. Mark's United Methodist Church (Administrative Board chairman and member of the choir for several years), the Masonic Fraternity Lodge# 15 (50-year member) and many community service organizations and committees. LTC Dean Angell is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Montgomery Angell; daughters, Joyce Angell Cooper and husband, Gary, of Saylorsburg, Pa., Janice Angell Poole and husband, Bert, of Virginia Beach, Va., Jayne Angell Blackwell and husband, John, of Port Allen, La.; and son, Dr. B Dean Angell Jr. and wife, Sally, of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard L. Angell of Mocksville, N.C. There will be a visitation at J.T. Morriss and Son, Petersburg Chapel, on Tuesday, July 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 225 Claremont St., Petersburg, Va. 23805 or to The Rotary Foundation, c/o the Rotary Club of Petersburg, P.O. Box 3311, Petersburg, Va. 23805-3311.View online memorial
