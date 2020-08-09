APPLEBY, Annette K., 65, departed this life August 3, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Tawana (Haywood); three grandchildren, Robert, T'Keymah, Tyrek; four great-grandchildren, Amari, Navaeh, Jayden and Trinity; siblings, Tony, Helen (Vincent), Barbara and Marcus; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
