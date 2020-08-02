ARBOGAST, MARY

ARBOGAST, Mary Eilene Kyle, 84, of Powhatan, widow of Duane Rex Arbogast after 63 years, passed away July 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Lyndon Rex Arbogast of Roanoke, Fletcher Duane Arbogast, Linda Kalene Arbogast both of Midlothian; one brother, five sisters, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Arbogast was a member of Eastern Star Midlothian Chapter and Graceland Baptist Church. Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Graceland Baptist Church, 975 Dorset Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

