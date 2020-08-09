ARJONA, Rhonda J., 69, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 1, 2020. As a retired, long-time educator in the Richmond Public School system and dedicated mother to six sons and grandmother to six grandchildren, she rested following her long battle with cancer/MS and is now at peace. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. Livestream of the service can be viewed at blileys.com/obituaries.View online memorial
