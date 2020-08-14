ARMENTROUT, Gary Lowe, 76, entered into eternal life on August 3, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jacqueline J. Armentrout; daughters, Molly B. Armentrout, Regan A. Waggie (Jimmy) and Erin L. Armentrout; cherished granddaughters, Rachel E. Waggie and Sierra L. Waggie. He is also survived by sister, Judy A. Weis; brother, David R. Armentrout (Rebekah); several nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Gary was a faithful servant of the Lord, an avid horseman, fisherman and successful realtor. We miss him and will always love him. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
