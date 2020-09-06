ARMSTRONG, Katherine "Dink" Kirby, 88, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Mrs. Armstrong was born on April 18, 1932, in Victoria, Virginia. She was retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia, having served a lifetime of helping others as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Major (Ret.) Edward Eugene Armstrong; and is survived by her two sisters, Mary Chadwick and Adelaide Smith; two sons, Charles Armstrong (Kathryn) and Stephen Armstrong (Anna); and six grandchildren, Ashton, Katherine, Jonathan, Carson, Ryan and Julia. A private graveside service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fisher House by visiting www.fisherhouse.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.