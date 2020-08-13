ARNOLD, Charles E. III, 78, of Richmond, Va., died August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Arnold Jr. and Nancy Roberts Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Claudia Brookman, Adrien, Molly (Corey Stewart) and Rebecca (Manuel Garcia); granddaughters, Madeline and Juliette Brookman; stepgrandchildren, Riley and Jack Stewart; sister-in-law, Elizabeth McClintock (Terry Johnson); brother-in-law, Stephen Crouse; nephew, Douglas Crouse; niece, Sarah Crouse; and other family and friends, notably his lifelong friend, Russell Barrett. Charlie was born and reared in Norfolk, Va., and moved to Richmond for college at RPI (now VCU). He earned his bachelor degree in fine art and worked as an artist and art director at Richmond advertising agencies and later became a freelance artist and illustrator. In addition to commercial art, Charlie pursued fine art and was a talented and award-winning painter. He had a deep love of the ocean. He enjoyed beach vacations, learned to scuba dive, kept saltwater aquariums and filled his home with a catalogued collection of over 5,000 seashells from around the world. Charlie had a fondness for cats, classical music, astronomy, books and single malt Scotch. His greatest love was for his family. He was a loving, patient and supportive husband and father, an encyclopedia of knowledge for his daughters to draw on, and had a wonderfully offbeat sense of humor that he passed on to his girls. He was much loved and will be missed greatly. A visitation for family and friends, in compliance with current COVID restrictions, will be held August 16, 2020, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 16
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
1:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
New restaurant where everything is $5 to open on Strawberry Street - and the bathtub is coming back