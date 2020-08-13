ARNOLD, CHARLES

ARNOLD, Charles E. III, 78, of Richmond, Va., died August 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Arnold Jr. and Nancy Roberts Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Claudia Brookman, Adrien, Molly (Corey Stewart) and Rebecca (Manuel Garcia); granddaughters, Madeline and Juliette Brookman; stepgrandchildren, Riley and Jack Stewart; sister-in-law, Elizabeth McClintock (Terry Johnson); brother-in-law, Stephen Crouse; nephew, Douglas Crouse; niece, Sarah Crouse; and other family and friends, notably his lifelong friend, Russell Barrett. Charlie was born and reared in Norfolk, Va., and moved to Richmond for college at RPI (now VCU). He earned his bachelor degree in fine art and worked as an artist and art director at Richmond advertising agencies and later became a freelance artist and illustrator. In addition to commercial art, Charlie pursued fine art and was a talented and award-winning painter. He had a deep love of the ocean. He enjoyed beach vacations, learned to scuba dive, kept saltwater aquariums and filled his home with a catalogued collection of over 5,000 seashells from around the world. Charlie had a fondness for cats, classical music, astronomy, books and single malt Scotch. His greatest love was for his family. He was a loving, patient and supportive husband and father, an encyclopedia of knowledge for his daughters to draw on, and had a wonderfully offbeat sense of humor that he passed on to his girls. He was much loved and will be missed greatly. A visitation for family and friends, in compliance with current COVID restrictions, will be held August 16, 2020, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Planned Parenthood.

