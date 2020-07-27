ARONES, June, age 92, of Richmond, Virginia, peacefully entered her Heavenly home on July 18, 2020. She resided in Boynton Beach, Fla., for 15 years. She spent her last days enjoying her time with family in Hilton Head, South Carolina. She was the wife of Harold Arones, who passed away in December of 2004. She was the loving mother of Lisa Arones, Diane Thrall and Debbie Hood (deceased). She was the grandmother of Calvin (Kelly), Sam (Sarah), Brandon, Jessica (Seth), Rachelle (Mike), Brittany (Brett), David (Kayte) and Michael (Olivia). She was richly blessed with seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Eternal Light Memorial Garden in Boynton Beach, Florida on July 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to hospice, the Alzheimer's Foundation or Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation.View online memorial
