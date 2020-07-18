ARRINGTON, Stella Mae, 95, of Richmond, died July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren H. Arrington; and son, Joseph Arrington. Surviving are two granddaughters, Arnita Arrington Corbin (Eric) and Alicia Kathleen Arrington; sister, Louise W. Staunton (Irving) of New York; sisters-in-law, Marie Ward of Maryland, Rosa W. Hankerson of North Carolina, Catherine Arrington of New Jersey and Irma A. Hall of Maryland; host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
