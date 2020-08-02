ASHEY, MARGARET

ASHEY, Margaret Patricia, 90, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ashey. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Alley (Kent), Edward Ashey, Diane Ashey and Bill Ashey (Juli); grandchildren, Reid, Austin and Harrison Alley and Clayton and Justin Ashey. Margaret grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by six lively brothers and sisters and her parents, "Mango" and "Mac." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. August 6, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET ASHEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.