ASHEY, Margaret Patricia, 90, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ashey. She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Alley (Kent), Edward Ashey, Diane Ashey and Bill Ashey (Juli); grandchildren, Reid, Austin and Harrison Alley and Clayton and Justin Ashey. Margaret grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by six lively brothers and sisters and her parents, "Mango" and "Mac." A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. August 6, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…