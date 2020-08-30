ASHLEY, Virginia "Ginny" Everleigh, passed away in Midlothian, Virginia, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Lumberton, North Carolina on August 29, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ashley; parents, Carl Everleigh Sr. and Elizabeth McGugan Everleigh; siblings, Donald Everleigh, Mary Elizabeth Apple, Doris Everleigh Taylor, Sara Everleigh Carrowon, Robert Everleigh and Carl Andrew Everleigh Jr. She grew up in of Lumberton, North Carolina and after marrying, resided in Fairfax, Virginia. She and her husband, George were avid boaters and longtime active members of White Point Yacht Club in Kinsale, Va. Retiring to Williamsburg, Virginia, they spent their leisure time on the water, golfing, traveling and taking long walks around Colonial Williamsburg. She resided in Midlothian for the last 17 years, enjoyed playing bridge in several groups and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Stephania Ashley (Patrick) Courtney, Frank Keith (Lori) Ashley, Jill Ashley (Ted) Gailey, William (Holly) Ashley; and grandmother to Kimberly, Justin and Christopher Courtney, Timothy, Nathan and Travis Ashley, Jennifer Smith, Joseph Breslin, Jane Hand and Foster, Parker, Savannah Ashley; and 15 great-grandchildren. Virginia was laid to rest in Williamsburg Memorial Park in a private family service. A memorial service will be at a later date.
