ASHTIANI-O'CONNELL, Leigh, 61, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1958 in Beckley, W.Va., and was the oldest child of James and Lois Hill. She was predeceased by her father, James D. Hill; and brothers, Edward "Billy" Hill and James "Jimmy" Dean Hill Jr. She is survived by her mother, Lois Hill; husband, Ed O'Connell; daughters, Brooke Ashtiani (Mike) and Jessie Miller (Andrew); grandchildren and the Light of her Life, Miles and Lila. Leigh was a retired Richmond City Police Officer with over 25 years of service and had been a Magistrate in Chesterfield Country for the past 15 years. Leigh very much enjoyed family and friends and will always be remembered for her kind spirit and loving heart. A special thank you to our hospice nurse, Michelle Dalton, for going above and beyond for Leigh and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel, with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The ALS Association, als.org/donate or The Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
