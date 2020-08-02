ASHWORTH, C. Norwood, 77, of Bon Air, passed away July 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Connie A. Ashworth; one son, Tim Ashworth (Amy) of Henrico. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
