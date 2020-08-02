ASHWORTH, C. NORWOOD

ASHWORTH, C. Norwood, 77, of Bon Air, passed away July 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Connie A. Ashworth; one son, Tim Ashworth (Amy) of Henrico. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

