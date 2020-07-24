ATHY, Calvin Norman, 81, of Goochland, Va., slipped away to glory on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Barbara Glover Athy; five children, Arlene Athy, Calvin (June) Athy, Darryl (Vernette) Athy, Patricia Athy and Daniel (Lakeisha) Athy; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. at County Line Baptist Church, Kents Store, Va., on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Rev. Tolliver, eulogist.View online memorial
