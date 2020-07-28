ATKINS, Laura Harris, 89, of Henrico, died July 24, 2020. Surviving are her devoted husband, Raymond E. Atkins Sr.; daughter, Veronica R. Atkins; three sons, Larry D., Julius L. (Crystal) and Raymond E. Jr. (Jeanette) Atkins; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law; devoted niece and nephew, Carolyn and Bernard Silver; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Major Richardson officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Laura ATKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.