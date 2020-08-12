ATKINSON, Glenice Jean, 80, of Hopewell, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gene Atkinson, Wayne Atkinson, Troy Atkinson and Laurie Sloan; brother, Russell Cottrell Jr.; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Glenice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Atkinson Jr.; and daughter, Elizabeth Parker; parents, Russell and Bernice Cottrell; and twin sister, Bernice Vaughan. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
