AU, Margaret Pauline "Marge," 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Midlothian, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Loretta Wilson; her loving husband of 67 years, Carl "Bucky" Au; their beloved son, David Au; and her sister, Anna Wilson Papile. She truly lived life to the fullest, was an avid golfer, bowler, crocheter and traveler, and was loved by many. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Brown (Steven); grandchildren, Jeffrey Brown (Carmen), Cynthia Brown (Charlie Sullivan) and Clayton Au (Tara Hagen); great-grandchildren, Micah Johnstone (Casey), Stephanie Yeager (Robert), Justin Wolf, Allison Brown and Andrew Brown; and great-great-grandchildren, Abbigail and Elliott Yeager. A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bon Secours Hospice Care or Alzheimer's Community Care.
AU, Margaret
View online memorial