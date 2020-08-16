AURAND, Wilber Leroy "Will," 98, of Gloucester, Va., passed away at his home on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Gloucester, Va. Mr. Aurand served in the Philippines during World War II and was a Seabee with the Navy. He ran his own company making commercial and residential cabinets. His passion was woodworking and he spent his spare time making beautiful furniture for his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Arline Aurand. He is survived by his daughter, Martha A. Hicks (Michael) of Richmond, Va.; two grandsons, Michael Hicks Jr. and Daniel Hicks; and five great-grandsons. He was much beloved by friends and family and his grandsons and great-grandsons were the delight of his life. A special thanks is in order to the dedicated caregivers who loved and cared for him during the last years of his life. They were a blessing. There will be a graveside service held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, at Maury Cemetery in Richmond. All those planning to attend the service are required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.blileys.com where, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be donated in Will's honor.
AURAND, WILBER
View online memorial