AVERY, James Arthur, 88, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Bea Avery. He is survived by his children, James Avery Jr., Cynthia Avery, Sandra Avery, Stephanie Highsmith (Keith), Janice Gray and Anthony Avery; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, David Avery (Evelyn); and a host of other relatives and friends. James taught in Culpeper County Public Schools for over 40 years. He was an avid reader with a zest for life and enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching all kinds of sports. A celebration of his life will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, in Culpeper National Cemetery.

