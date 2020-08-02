BAGBY, ARTHEA

BAGBY, Arthea Crowder, earned her angel wings on July 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, after a gracious and courageous battle with cancer. As God picked her up and took her home, Artie was radiant and at peace. She knew the Lord had prepared a glorious place for her, free from suffering and filled with incredible sweetness. Her lifelong belief was that fun and faithfulness go together. Artie is survived by her daughter, Wanda Bagby Rudd; sisters, Mary Crowder Cox and Nancy Crowder Williams; her grandkids, Jessica Durvin Adams and Garrett Lee Durvin; and her two great-grandchildren, Chase and Chelsea Adams; as well as a host of extended family. A sweet celebration of Artie's life will be held at Jack and Jill School at 8316 Michael Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ARTHEA BAGBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.