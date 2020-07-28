BAKER, Darrel Lee, 64, died July 23, 2020, in Chesterfield County. The Reverend Baker had recently retired from his much-loved work as a chaplain at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital. Originally from North Carolina, Darrel had made Richmond his home for the last 15 years, and had many treasured friends in the area. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, a lover of music, good movies, good jokes (and bad ones too) and an exemplar of tenderness and compassion to all he met. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jane Darnell of Elkin North Carolina; and his brother-in-law, Stephen Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Christine Parker Baker of Richmond; father, Odell Baker of Elkin, N.C.; sister, Carolyn Byrd and brother-in-law,Gary Byrd; sister, Melinda Lyons; daughter, Lauren Baker Horton; son-in-law, Jeff Horton; stepdaughter, Amy Neal Bussey; son-in-law, Brent Busse; stepson, Carter Neal; daughter-in-law, Heather Love; stepdaughter, Alanna Betts; and son-in-law, Daniel Betts. Grandchildren include Grayson and Annabelle Horton, Amber Holmes, Holden and India Neal, Cora Love, Julia, Carter, Wyatt and Rebecca Bussey and Kieran Brown. Kinsleigh Lynn Holmes is his first great-grandchild. Darrel loved well, lived well and will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
