BAKER, Horace W. Jr., went from labor to reward on July 16, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Reona C. Baker; two daughters, Kimberly Baker-Parks and Kristina Baker Molyneaux; four bonus sons, Linwood, Larnell (Leslie), Leland and Lucious Smith; three grandchildren, Denzel Parks, Gabrielle Molyneaux and Randa Molyneaux; one nephew, Michael Butler; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
