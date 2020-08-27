BANKS, Laforest "Punchie" N., 75, of Richmond, died August 23, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Ernest W. Banks; two sons, Ernie W. and Michael A. Banks; two stepdaughters, Lavonda Hickman (Joe) and Donna Pride; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Hicks and Phyllis Page (Alfred); brother, Sterling Neville (Vickie); nieces and nephews; cousins, devoted, Delorise W. Lambert; other relatives and friends. She was co-owner of Sisters Cafe. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. There will be a walk-through visitation at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., on Friday, August 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, at 1 p.m. Rev. Russell Banks officiating. Interment private. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
BANKS, LAFOREST
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LAFOREST BANKS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.