BARBOUR, ELLA

BARBOUR, Ella Mae, departed this life July 25, 2020. She was born in South Hill, Va., on July 4, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband, Westmore Harris Barbour; sons, Arthur Victor Barbour, William Westmore Barbour and Frizell Antoine Barbour. She is survived by her children, Hattie B. Woodson, Yvonne B. Ahlgrim, Shelia M. Brice (James), Pastor Kenneth J. Barbour (Cynthia), Eric R. Barbour (Sheila) and Rosalind B. Ahlgrim (Keith); sister, Helen Edwards; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives; and friends, among them a devoted friend, Stewart Dandridge. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral will be held on August 1, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment Maury Cemetery.

