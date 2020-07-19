BAREFORD, Gloria "Guppy" Virginia Schutte, 89, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by immediate family. Guppy was born and raised in Richmond, and was the daughter of the late Fred and Elsie Schutte. She graduated from Fletcher Academy in N.C., where she obtained her nursing degree. Nursing was her true passion and drive for life. She started at MCV and continued to work at CJW for 40 plus years as the employee health nurse. She was a devout member of the Patterson Avenue SDA Church. Guppy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward E. Bareford; three daughters, Jennie Huffman (Bill Stratton), Eddie Wheatley (David) and Vonda Kay Bareford; seven grandchildren, James David, Tara, Haylee, Alexandra, Page Virginia, Ashton and Sydney; seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Dr. Harold Schutte (Margie); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was loved by many with an infectious smile that could light up any room. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
