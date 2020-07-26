BARHAM, Charles Thomas "Charlie" Sr., passed away on the 22nd of July 2020, peacefully at his home, after a long battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He was born on July 25, 1933, in Petersburg, Virginia and grew up in Matoaca. Charlie was the son of the late Thomas Iredell Barham and Mable Irene Minton Barham Furgerson. He attended Petersburg High School and graduated from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in 1955. He initially went to work at Blackwell Smith Drug Store on Washington Street in Petersburg, and married Barbara Grizzard. They lived in Matoaca and Petersburg before settling in Colonial Heights. Later, Charlie worked at Colonial Heights Drug Store before opening Boulevard Drug Store. During his time as the owner and pharmacist at Boulevard Drug Store, Charlie came in contact with thousands of people, filling approximately one and a half million prescriptions and having a positive impact on many of his customers and their families. Although he sold the business in 1995, Charlie continued to work as a part-time pharmacist for many years. Charlie's passion in life was golf. Although he admitted he was not a great golfer, he loved to play and greatly enjoyed the comradery he shared with his fellow golfers. He will miss playing golf with his friends at the Country Club of Petersburg. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Barbara. He is survived by his two sons, Col. (USA, Ret.) Charles T. Barham Jr. (Valerie) of Land O' Lakes, Florida; and stepgrandson, Hamilton Jones (Molly) and Christopher A. Barham (Pamela); and granddaughter, Samantha N. Barham of Chester, Virginia. He is also survived by his dear sister, Barbara Rae Rowlett (Remmie); a niece, Tammy Gibbs (Dave); a nephew, Randy B. Rowlett (Wanda); several grandnieces and a grandnephew and three cousins, Trula Minton and Marcia Keech and Shirley Laffoon. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Mr. Randy Rowlett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. A private interment in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Charlie's name to the Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. 23803. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
