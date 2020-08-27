BARHAM, John V., (Virginia Tech 1982; Thomas A. Edison High School 1977), died on August 5, 2020, and was preceded in death by his father, Gerald T. Barham Sr.; is survived by his mother, Donna Bruckse Barham; brothers, Gerald T. Barham Jr. and Joseph N. Barham; sister, Belinda M. Barham; nephew, David T. Barham (Jieun Barham); niece, Mary E. Barham; grandnephew, Tristan Barham; and grandniece, Rebekah Barham. Donations may be made to Dementia and Alzheimer's research.View online memorial
