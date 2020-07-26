BARLOW, Rochelle Phelps, 81, of Varina, born October 17, 1938, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florence Phelps; her son, James Andrew "Andy" Barlow; her husband of 59 years, Louis Wallace Barlow; siblings, Jimmy Phelps Jr., Beverley Holt, Sidney "Jack" Phelps and Herbert "Buck" Phelps. She is survived by her son, John Ashley Barlow (Lisa); three grandchildren, Andrew Lee Barlow (Melissa), Ashley Ann Barlow, Anthony Joseph Trimyer; five great-grandchildren, Genna, Zayne, Kellen, Aydn, Anthony; siblings, Henry Phelps (Patricia), Mozelle Hamilton (Cecil) and William "Bill" Phelps (Jean). Rochelle was employed by the Commonwealth of Virginia within the Personnel Department. She was a member of Ray of Hope Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and assisted with Vacation Bible School. She was also the director of her church's "Super Seniors" group. The family will receive friends on both Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
