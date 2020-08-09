BARNES, Ann Dora Myers, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Mary Myers; and sister, Lera Myers. Ann graduated from John Marshall High School in 1958 and attended RPI (now VCU). She worked for AT&T, taught kindergarten at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church for five years, then went on to work for Henrico County Public Schools for another 15 years. Ann was also a Sunday school teacher at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. She was a member of Varina Junior Women's Club as well as Pamunkey River Garden Club. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Cecil F. Barnes; children, Rene Barnes Melton (Randy), Troy Barnes (Tammy Johnston), Denise Barnes (Garry King); grandchildren, Chad Melton, Blake Melton, Travis Ward, Cooper Ward; and great-granddaughter, August Melton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…