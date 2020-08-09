BARNES, ANN

BARNES, Ann Dora Myers, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Mary Myers; and sister, Lera Myers. Ann graduated from John Marshall High School in 1958 and attended RPI (now VCU). She worked for AT&T, taught kindergarten at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church for five years, then went on to work for Henrico County Public Schools for another 15 years. Ann was also a Sunday school teacher at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. She was a member of Varina Junior Women's Club as well as Pamunkey River Garden Club. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Cecil F. Barnes; children, Rene Barnes Melton (Randy), Troy Barnes (Tammy Johnston), Denise Barnes (Garry King); grandchildren, Chad Melton, Blake Melton, Travis Ward, Cooper Ward; and great-granddaughter, August Melton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in Washington Memorial Park.

