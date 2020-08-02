BARNES, Dorothy "Dot" Cockfield, of Midlothian, 96, joined her beloved husband of 73 years, Jack, on July 15, 2020, three weeks after breaking her hip in a fall during her daily afternoon walk. Dot, an only child, was raised in Wilson, N.C., as was Jack. They knew each other for 91 years. When Jack came home from Germany after World War II ended in 1945, Dot's mother insisted that she phone Jack and welcome him home. They soon realized they had always loved each other and married eight months later. After moving to Richmond in 1953, they settled in Stratford Hills, where they made lifelong friends and enjoyed helping raise the children on Warner and Cooper Roads. Dot was known as a great wife to Jack, generous friend, gracious hostess, fabulous cook and immaculate dresser. She was never seen without makeup, styled hair, and carefully selected earrings and a necklace to coordinate with her outfit, even during the COVID-19 lockdown. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Barnes of Midlothian (formerly of Biloxi, Miss.) and Meridith Clark of Bedford; as well as four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three walk-in closets full of clothes, a myriad of great recipes with her comments in the margins and a push lawn mower she used until age 90. Dot had a long history as a leader and active member of Bon Air Presbyterian Church. In 1967, she was one of the first two women to be ordained as Elder. In more recent years, she coordinated the church memorial service receptions (well over a hundred). She was particularly known for her beef brisket. She and Jack were members of the church Chef's Club for many years, cooking for the Wednesday night dinners. Prior to Jack's retirement in 1988, they spent 12 wonderful years in Houston, Texas, where Dot served on the Executive Board of the Yahweh Mission and ministered to the immigrant and homeless populations. Dot will be truly missed by her cherished family and neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date and ashes will be interred in the church's Memorial Garden. An online guestbook may be found at www.dignitymemorial.com. Memorial gifts may be made to Bon Air Presbyterian Church or to Capital Caring Health.View online memorial
