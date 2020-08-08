BARNES, Gordon Franklin, 81, from Emporia, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home on August 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Wendell Barnes; his daughter, Terry Braddy (Bubba); son, Douglas Barnes (Lynn); grandchildren, Hannah (Blake), Holton, Ethan and Elizabeth Barnes. Visitation will be on August 8, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Echols Funeral Home and the funeral will be at Monumental United Methodist Church on August 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Monumental United Methodist Church or Greensville Rescue Squad.View online memorial
