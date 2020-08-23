BARNES, Mrs. Terry Pettiford, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life August 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Pettiford. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Barnes; five children, Toby and Tyrone Pettiford, Catrina Barnes, Maria Cox and Carmelita Brown; a host of grandchildren, among them Teshawn Satterfield and Rarmil Coley-Pettiford; two sisters, Joanne Glover and Anita Perry; two brothers, Douglas Pettiford and Bruce Pettiford (Wanda); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Mary Pettiford, Brenda Barnes and Tanita Clark; two brothers-in-law, Larry Barnes and William Caroll (Marla); and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Monday, at 10 a.m.
BARNES, TERRY
