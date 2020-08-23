BARNES, TERRY

 Skip to main content
BARNES, Mrs. Terry Pettiford, age 63, of Richmond, departed this life August 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Pettiford. She is survived by her husband, Clarence Barnes; five children, Toby and Tyrone Pettiford, Catrina Barnes, Maria Cox and Carmelita Brown; a host of grandchildren, among them Teshawn Satterfield and Rarmil Coley-Pettiford; two sisters, Joanne Glover and Anita Perry; two brothers, Douglas Pettiford and Bruce Pettiford (Wanda); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Mary Pettiford, Brenda Barnes and Tanita Clark; two brothers-in-law, Larry Barnes and William Caroll (Marla); and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Monday, at 10 a.m.

