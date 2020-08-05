BARTLEY, Anthony Merrill, died July 31, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., on May 2, 1960. He was a loving father to his children, Arron and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mack Bartley; and his mother, Mary Ann Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Bartley; son, Arron (Christine); granddaughter, Skylar; daughter, Elizabeth (Brennan); and his sisters, Melisa, April, Buffy and Kathy. A small private family service will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be available to view online at Blileys.com. He will be laid to rest in Dale Memorial Park.

